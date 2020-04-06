Coronavirus cancels Wyoming’s 2020 Shrine football game

Football

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's 2020 Shrine Bowl all-star high school football game has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Executive Director Frank Selby announced the cancellation in an email Sunday saying he couldn't ask local businesses for their financial support while they're reeling from closures due to the coronavirus., the Casper Star-Tribune reported. Sleby also said it's unclear if it will be safe to hold the game.

This year's game, the 47th in the annual series, was scheduled for June 13 in Casper. The rosters were announced in January.

Money from businesses for sponsorship and program ads along with banquet and game ticket sales will be refunded within 30 days, Selby said.

"I sincerely apologize for the disappointment this brings to our participants and football fans," Selby added. He said he and the board of directors are working "to ensure that the players, coaches and participants are justly recognized for their achievements."

Wyoming's Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments were canceled after just one game on March 12. Spring high school sports remain on hold. The Wyoming High School Activities Association is expected to make an announcement regarding the track and field and soccer seasons this week.