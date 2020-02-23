Three East Idaho teams bring home state titles

High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rockland, Bonneville, and Soda Springs all left the Ford Idaho Center with hardware.

"It's a pretty good feeling honestly," Soda Springs guard Sadie Gronning said. "We've been waiting all year for it. It's been our goal and to finally have it come true is really, I don't even know how to explain it."

Gronning scored 31 points to help Soda Springs win their third straight state championship. The Cardinals are the first Idaho girls basketball team. To win three-straight titles in 2A. Two other East Idaho teams also won state titles.

Another first came from Rockland. The Bulldogs won the school's first-ever state title in any sport. The town will never forget Saturday's win over Carey. Madalyn Perman scored a game-high 20 points.

Permann helped her coach Vern Nelson win his first state title in his 24-year coach career.

"It feels amazing," Permann said. "I dreamed of this as a kid and high school. Worked so hard to get this far and I watched my siblings grow up striving to get this goal and so I've looked up to them and my whole town. I'm thankful for all their support and I feel like they got me this far and all my hard work has got me this far and my team helps me accomplish this."

The Bonneville Bees capped off their perfect season with a championship. The Bees went 27-0 and beat defending state champ, Century.

This is the first state title for the program since 2009. Senior point guard Sadie Lott scored 24 points in the win. Lott's record in just two years at Bonneville is 48-2.

"Our team is, I'm getting chills saying this," Lott said. "Our team is family. We love each other. We would do absolutely anything for each other and it's a good feeling to have a team like that. Nine seniors and they all played a role. It was cool. We talked about winning the state championship when we were little because we played together for as long as we can remember."