IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings closed out the weekend with a 5-3 victory over the Pueblo Bulls on Saturday night.

With the win, the Spud Kings got their sixth victory of the season, including two of their last three against the Bulls.

The Spud Kings return to the Mountain America Center on Thursday taking on the Utah Outliers at 7:05 p.m.