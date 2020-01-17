Idaho State’s Ryan Looney continues to preach patience

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Players and Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney said their overtime loss against Weber State hurt, but they have to move on to Portland State on Saturday.

"We moved all our games to Reed hoping we can make it the hardest place to play in the Big Sky," Looney said. "We are moving in that direction. I think the crowd is getting a little bigger every game. We definitely appreciate it. Like, I keep saying, I hope our fans stay patient with us as we try to build a program."