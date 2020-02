Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The new year has not been kind to the Idaho State men's basketball team. The Bengals have lost 9 of their last 10 in 2020.

They host Sacramento State on Saturday and the Hornets have a losing streak of their own. Sac State enters Reed Gym having lost four straight.

Tip-off from Pocatello is set for 7 pm.