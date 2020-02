Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Senior Night for Idaho State quickly turned sour by way of Portland State.

The Vikings came into Reed Gym and handed the Bengals their 12th straight loss, 89-76. Portland State took advantage of the Bengals 24 turnovers to win.

Idaho State forward Cheir Maker scored 15 points in the loss.

The Bengals try to snap their 12 game skid on Monday at Weber State.