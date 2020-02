Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State is on a four-game win streak after beating Portland State on Thursday night.

The Bengals close their season out at home. They start their two-game homestand on Wednesday against Eastern Washington. Idaho State beat the Eagles by 20 points back in December.

Idaho State currently sits in third place in the Big Sky standings. They are a half-game behind Idaho for second place.