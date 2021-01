Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team started their three-game homestand with a 72-53 win over Weber State.

Bengals guard, Diaba Konate, had a season-high 18 points to help Idaho State win their fifth-straight game. Dora Goles chipped in 16 points for the Bengals.

Idaho State is back in action on Thursday. The Bengals host Northern Arizona for a two-game set.