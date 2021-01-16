International flair in the Bengals starting five

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As the names are read off for the Idaho State women's basketball team, you hear their position, place they are from, and their name.

If you listen to the entire lineup, you notice every member of the Bengals starting 5 is from a different country.

“I always enjoy those moments, because we're in a different country and we still get to play," Bengals French guard, Diana Konate said. "It doesn't mean that we're in America and only Americans can play you know? Or only an American can start. It means a lot to us, and we always have fun.”

The lone American in the starting 5 is Delaney Moore. Konate represents France, Callie Bourne is from Australia, Estefania Ors came from Spain, and Dora Goles is from Croatia.

“We always tease the Americans how we're playing and they're not," Goles said chuckling. "I'm just kidding but it's great. It's an amazing experience. knowing all these other players cultures. It's just an amazing experience.”

Transitioning to a new country is tough. From academics to learning a different style of basketball. ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski and his coaching staff say the international players' work ethic helps make the transition easier.

“My experience with international players has been tremendous," Sobolewski said. "Especially from the academic side, you know they've all been exceptional students, and done very well, and you know if you're brave enough to go halfway around the world to go to college, you're pretty independent person to begin with.”

Just make sure you call Konate's name last during intros.

“So they're announcing the starters, and then they call you last, do you like that?, Sobolewski asked Konate.

"Oh yeah, I love it! I'm pumped. I'm like dude, they are waiting for me. That's my time, I love it. Sometimes they make mistakes and so I have to get to go first. I don't like that.”