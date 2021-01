Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Brayden Parker and Tarik Cool each scored 18 points to help Idaho State beat Sacramento State, 57-56 in overtime on Sunday.

"We're just sawing wood, man," Parker said. "We're just getting it. These games are the best games to play. We're tied all the way through the game and we came out victorious, so it's just it's just awesome."

The Bengals host Sacramento State again on Monday at 1 pm inside Reed Gym.