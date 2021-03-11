Idaho State’s tournament run ends in the quarterfinals
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State men's basketball team started and ended their Big Sky Tournament campaign on Thursday night.
The Bengals fell to Montana State 71-63 in the quarterfinals inside Idaho Central Arena.
In their first meeting of the season, Idaho State shot 31% from the field and 16% from three. Tarik Cool led the Bengals with 18 points.
Xavier Bishop scored a team-high 22 points for the Bobcats. Montana State has not lost to the Bengals since January 1, 2018.
Idaho State finishes the season with a 13-11 overall record.
