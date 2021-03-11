Idaho State’s tournament run ends in the quarterfinals

Idaho State Athletics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State men's basketball team started and ended their Big Sky Tournament campaign on Thursday night.

The Bengals fell to Montana State 71-63 in the quarterfinals inside Idaho Central Arena.

In their first meeting of the season, Idaho State shot 31% from the field and 16% from three. Tarik Cool led the Bengals with 18 points.

Xavier Bishop scored a team-high 22 points for the Bobcats. Montana State has not lost to the Bengals since January 1, 2018.

Idaho State finishes the season with a 13-11 overall record.