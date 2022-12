POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team fell to 3-8 on the season on Saturday, losing to St. Thomas (MN) 76-70 at Reed Gym.

Despite the loss, Bengal center Brayden Parker had a career-night, tallying 28 points and nine rebounds, shooting a perfect 11-11 from the field.

Next up for the Bengals is a trip to Washington next Saturday to face the Huskies.