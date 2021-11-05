Skip to Content
November 5, 2021 11:33 PM
Highland knocks off defending 5A state champs with an 18-point comeback

ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KIFI) - The mighty Rocky Mountain Grizzlies have fallen at the hands of the Highland Rams after Highland roared back from an 18-point deficit to topple the defending 5A state champs 22-21. The Rams looked down and out for most of the game, but scored 19 unanswered points to complete the comeback.

The Rams scored first but the Grizzlies tallied 21 consecutive points for the three-score advantage.

But Highland roared back with 19 unanswered points for the lead and the win. The final six points came from the leg of Ian Hershey, and the first of those two field goals was from 58 yards out. If you want to see that video, it's posted on Twitter at @ericmoon22.

Highland travels to Eagle next week for the semifinals. Thank you to our friends at KTVB for sending photos and video from the game.

