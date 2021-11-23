Gilyard II’s 30-point game sinks Idaho State Men’s Basketball 74-58

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State's return to home court Monday night was spoiled by Evan Gilyard II's incredible performance for Kansas City as the Roos took down the Bengals 74-58. Gilyard II dropped a career-high 30 points and shot north of 75-percent from the field.

The Roos took an early lead and held a 33-26 advantage at halftime. The Bengals attempted a comeback multiple times in the half on the strength of Malik Porter's 20 points.

But seemingly every time ISU got closer, Gilyard II responded with a floater, a three, etc. Gilyard II finished the night with a career-high 30 points in the 16-point Roos win.

Next up, Idaho State travels to Colorado Springs to face Air Force Saturday at 2:00 p.m.