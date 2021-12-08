Idaho State Women’s Basketball survives against Carroll College in 69-66 OT win

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Kids Day in its return to Reed Gym, the Idaho State survived an upset bid from NAIA foe Carroll College, pulling out a 69-66 overtime victory Wednesday.

This one was a back-and-forth contest throughout, with the first quarter ending in a tie and the game going past regulation.

The Bengals pulled out the win in the extra period by outscoring the Fighting Saints 11-8 in overtime.

Next up, Idaho State travels to Minnesota to face the University of St. Thomas Saturday at 12:00 p.m. MST.