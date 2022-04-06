IDHSAA approves shot clock as a first ruling to be implemented at 2024 State Tournament

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The push to bring the shot clock to Idaho high school basketball took another step forward Wednesday thanks to an IDHSAA ruling approving the shot clock as a first reading.

It must be approved as a second reading in June to become permanent, but this ruling means the IDHSAA and Idaho schools can prepare for shot clock use as soon as next season.

The shot clock will be implemented officially starting with the 2024 state tournament, but schools across the state have the option to start using a shot clock as soon as the upcoming 2022-23 season.