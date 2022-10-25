Sugar-Salem, Bear Lake lead in final high school football media polls in regular season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Entering the state playoffs this weekend, the Sugar-Salem Diggers and Bear Lake Bears lead the final 3A and 2A media polls of the high school football season, respectively.

The Diggers wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 47-19 win over South Fremont last Friday night, and the Bears took down Aberdeen 16-8 for their seventh straight win.

Also notably, the Rigby Trojans and Highland Rams finished third and fourth in the 5A poll, and Grace rose to third in the 1AD1 poll after its huge win over Butte County.