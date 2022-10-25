Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Sugar-Salem, Bear Lake lead in final high school football media polls in regular season

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Entering the state playoffs this weekend, the Sugar-Salem Diggers and Bear Lake Bears lead the final 3A and 2A media polls of the high school football season, respectively.

The Diggers wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 47-19 win over South Fremont last Friday night, and the Bears took down Aberdeen 16-8 for their seventh straight win.

Also notably, the Rigby Trojans and Highland Rams finished third and fourth in the 5A poll, and Grace rose to third in the 1AD1 poll after its huge win over Butte County.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content