CSI Men’s Basketball gears up for season opener with local talent

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles men's basketball squad is getting ready for its season opener Wednesday, and East Idaho players are among the stars on the team.

Head Coach Jeff Reinert said Rigby's Britton Berrett will play a key role on the perimeter.

"Kasen Carpenter and Britton Berrett," Reinert said. "Those two guys are elite level shooters that stretch the floor and allow some of the other guys to drive and attack."

A pair of North Fremont alums, Garrett Hawkes and Jordan Lenz, are also getting ready for their first seasons in Twin Falls.

"I think we're all excited," Hawkes said. "We've all got great energy. We had some good practices last week leading into this week, so I think everyone is just excited to get the season rolling."

CSI hosts Central Arizona College Wednesday night in its season opener.