today at 9:26 PM
Idaho State throttles Westcliff 97-56 for an emphatic win in home opener

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After narrowly missing out on an upset win against BYU in Provo Monday, the Idaho State Bengals dominated Westcliff Thursday night 97-56 in their home opener.

ISU began the game on a 17-4 run, forcing two early timeouts from the Warriors, and the Bengals continued to run away with it from there.

Miguel Tomley led all scorers with 19 points on five triples. Plus, Jay Ragle, Brock Mackenzie, and Kolby Lee each finished with 12 points.

Next up, Idaho State heads south to Utah for another challenge, taking on the Utes Monday night in Salt Lake City at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Eric Moon

