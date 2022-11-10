Skip to Content
Thunder Ridge’s Aspen Caldwell and Marley Spencer commit to play college basketball

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of long-time friends and girls basketball teammates made their next steps official Thursday. Aspen Caldwell will play college basketball at Idaho and Marley Spencer will compete at Montana-Western.

Caldwell and Spencer signed their letters of intent simultaneously one night before the start of a new girls basketball season and another chase for a 5A state title.

Congratulations to Aspen and Marley, and good luck in your next endeavors!

