No. 13 Utah has its way with Stanford on senior night, winning 42-7 in a blowout

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - It was a happy senior night for the Utah Utes Saturday night, as the 13th-ranked Utes won big over the Stanford Cardinal 42-7.

Despite the dominating win, Utah started slow. Stanford got the first score of the game and led 7-0 after the first quarter. But from there, it was all Utes.

Cam Rising threw for three touchdowns and Tavion Thomas rushed for a pair of TDs. Thomas also rushed for more yardage (180 yards) than Stanford had as an offense (177 yards).

Next up, Utah gears up for a highly-anticipated showdown with the Oregon Ducks next Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT in Eugene.