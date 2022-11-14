Idaho State gets ready for Battle of the Domes against Idaho in Bengals’ season finale

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In what has been a tumultuous first season of the Charlie Ragle era at ISU, the Bengals can end it on a high note Saturday by pulling off an upset over Idaho in the Battle of the Domes.

The key question for Idaho State is who will be under center. QB Tyler Vander Waal is cleared to play after being out for more than two months with a broken collarbone.

But because Vander Waal has been out for so long, Head Coach Charlie Ragle has not named a starter yet for Saturday's contest.

"We're going to go out to practice here this week and see what he can do, and then, obviously, kind of boil it down between the three guys and determine who gives us the best chance to win," Ragle said.

No matter who leads the offense onto the Holt Arena turf, ISU is hungry for an upset over an Idaho team that still has an outside chance to make the FCS playoffs.

"We've talked about that and obviously we want to ruin their season," Ragle said. "That's what rivalries are about. Tremendous respect for them as a program, but we want to win, and there would be nothing sweeter than us getting a W here in the final home game, give us some momentum to go into the offseason with, and knowing that we were able to keep them out of the playoffs, that would just be icing on the cake."

Kickoff Saturday inside Holt Arena is set for 1:00 p.m. MT.