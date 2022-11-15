Local players contributing to a successful 6-0 start for CSI Men’s Basketball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles are rolling so far in the 2022-23 campaign, winning six straight games to begin the season.

CSI is getting the job done with help from East Idaho natives Britton Berrett (Rigby) and Garrett Hawkes (North Fremont).

Barrett is fifth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.7 PPG, and Head Coach Jeff Reinert said Hawkes is providing valuable minutes off the bench.

"People were surprised that I played him as much," Reinert said. "If you come to practices, you're not surprised. He's given great energy and effort, and he's produced."

CSI's next contest is Friday night on home court against Wenatchee Valley College.