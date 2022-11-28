Idaho State Football Head Coach Charlie Ragle steps down after one season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the second offseason in a row, the Idaho State Bengals will be searching for a new head coach. ISU announced Monday Charlie Ragle will not return as head coach in 2023 because he is in the "final stages of negotiations for a coaching position at the FBS level."

The Bengals went 1-10 in Ragle's only season as head coach this year. Ragle added that it was a unique opportunity that he couldn't pass up, per the ISU release.

“I certainly regret the timing of this move," Ragle said. "However, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments. I am extremely appreciative of my time in Pocatello and at Idaho State, and I believe in the future of this program. I wish the City of Pocatello and Bengal Athletics great success, and I know this department is moving in a great direction.”

Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said, despite Ragle's exit, ISU's plan to rebuild the football program rolls on.

“While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast,” Thiros said. “We will take this as an opportunity to find the right leader for ISU Football and continue to build and invest in the program in a significant way.”

According to ISU, a search to hire a new head coach will begin immediately.