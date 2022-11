IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a slow start in the game's first minutes, the Rigby Trojans caught fire against the Skyline Grizzlies Tuesday night, winning 71-35.

Skyline jumped out to a 5-0 run, but Kambree Barber got Rigby on the board with a pair of buckets.

From there, the Trojans ran away with the 36-point win.

Next up, Rigby heads west to Centennial Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Skyline hosts Bonneville Thursday at 7:30 p.m.