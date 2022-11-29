Shelley picks up conference victory over Bonneville 58-37

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday night, High Country conference play treated the Shelley Russets kindly, as Shelley stayed unbeaten with a 58-37 win over the Bonneville Bees.

The Russets led 31-18 at halftime, but the Bees trimmed the deficit to single digits to start the second half.

However, Shelley ran away with it from there for a 21-point victory.

Next up, Shelley hosts Preston Thursday while Bonneville travels to Skyline. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.