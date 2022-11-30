In back-and-forth battle, Century tops Thunder Ridge 62-60 in a close contest

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Century Diamondbacks and Thunder Ridge Titans dueled on the hardwood Wednesday, and Century came out on top 62-60 with a late basket in the final minute.

The Diamondbacks and Titans went back-and-forth all game long, at one point trading three-pointers late in the first half across multiple possessions.

But the dagger came in the final minute, as Century hit a game-winning layup with the game tied to clinch the victory.

Next up, both teams host Boise-area squads Friday night. Century takes on Timberline while Thunder hosts Mountain View, both at 7:30 p.m.