today at 9:17 PM
Published 9:19 PM

Rigby wins by double digits over Idaho Falls, picks up first win this season with 65-50 victory

Eric Moon KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are off and running in the 2022-23 campaign as they try to return to the state tournament. Trojans took control in a 65-50 win over the Idaho Falls Tigers Wednesday night.

Dallas Taylor and Kobe Jones paced the Rigby scoring after Idaho Falls got on the board first. Taylor tallied buckets on a pair of fast breaks, and Jones hit a three along with a two-point fadeaway.

From there, the Trojans continued to stretch the lead in the 15-point victory.

Next up, Rigby hosts Centennial in a state semifinal rematch Friday night while Idaho Falls travels to Madison Thu. Dec. 8th. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Eric Moon

