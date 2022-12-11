Idaho State introduces Cody Hawkins as its next Head Football Coach

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho native has returned to the Gem State, as Cody Hawkins was officially introduced as the next leader of the ISU football program on Sunday.

Hawkins emphasized quickly that the Bengals will get back to winning together between the team and the community as a whole.

"I don't want to come up with a cool hashtag," Hawkins said. "I don't want to have a rallying cry. I don't want people to hear me. I want them to see me and feel me. And the same thing goes with the kids. I want to feel the authenticity of my genuine care for them and my enthusiasm for where this program can go. And then I want people to see us out in the community, the players, myself, our staff, and feel really good about the relationships that we have together."

A former offensive coordinator at UC Davis, Hawkins knows what it's like to coach against ISU. As a matter of fact, the Bengals defeated the Aggies inside Holt Arena in 2021.

Hawkins believes ISU has the talent to win.

"These kids are all scholarship athletes," Hawkins said. "There are very few people in the country that have the opportunity to play Division I football at the scholarship level. So they're all good."

Cody is the son of former Boise State and current UC Davis Head Coach Dan Hawkins, and the first meeting between father and son will be Nov. 11th, 2023 inside Holt Arena.

Hawkins will try to help the team restore winning to a program that is a combined 2-20 the last two seasons.