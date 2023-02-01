Skip to Content
Thunder Ridge’s McKay Dougal seals next step, will play football at ISU

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in Thunder Ridge High School history, a Titan football player will compete for the Idaho State Bengals, as defensive lineman McKay Dougal signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join ISU.

Dougal starred for Thunder Ridge on the D-Line this season, and after serving a mission, he will play on the same team as Thunder Ridge Head Coach and ISU alum Michael Berger.

Congratulations to McKay and good luck at Idaho State!

