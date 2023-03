POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A little less than six months prior to their season opener, the Idaho State Bengals have hit the gridiron for spring practice.

Tuesday, ISU had its first of 14 practices in the Spring just outside Holt Arena, which lead up to the Spring Showcase Apr. 22nd.

Idaho State begins its 2023 season and the Cody Hawkins era Sep. 2nd at San Diego State.