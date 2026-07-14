Customer service keeps forgetting you. Here’s why businesses can’t fix it.

You’ve shopped with the same retailer for years. So why do their support agents still greet you like a stranger every time you start a conversation?

Most of us have been there. The moment you switch from chat to phone, from chatbot to human agent, from one interaction to the next, many businesses lose the thread entirely.

As more companies deploy AI in customer service, the stakes have risen. A chatbot that forgets everything the moment you’re transferred feels unhelpful and actively sabotages the experience it was supposed to improve. The resulting frustration is nearly universal, and largely avoidable. So, why does it keep happening?

Below, Sinch examines why businesses can’t fix this problem.

Retailers remember your credit card information, but not your last complaint

Customers today move seamlessly between channels, starting a conversation on chat, following up by email, and calling when the situation requires it.

The reasonable expectation is that their information moves with them. According to the State of Customer Communications report, published by Sinch in 2025, 59% of consumers expect information that flows between conversations regardless of where or how they reach out: live chat, email, text, or voice.

When it doesn’t, 81% have a negative reaction if they have to repeat themselves to customer support:

42% find it frustrating

24% say it wastes their time

15% lose trust in the business as a result

Sinch

The expectation is clear, but most brands still can’t deliver it, and the gap they’re leaving is real. PwC’s 2025 Customer Experience Survey found that 89% of executives believe customer loyalty has grown in recent years. Only 39% of consumers agree.

Without context preservation — the ability to retain information on past interactions across channels — every conversation becomes a cold start. Customers feel it every time, and loyalty and trust chip away with every fresh start.

Your streaming service doesn’t ask what you’ve already watched. It knows, and it uses this to shape everything it shows you next. Customer service should work the same way, but for most businesses, it doesn’t.

That gap was frustrating enough in a world of human agents. With AI, the stakes are even higher. A virtual assistant with no memory of your last purchase or support ticket feels impersonal and fails at the main thing it was deployed to help businesses do. And contrary to popular belief, that thing isn’t cutting costs: According to Sinch’s 2026 AI Production Paradox report, only 16% of enterprise leaders cite cost reduction as their main reason for deploying AI in customer communications. For 36%, the main goal is building customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Why switching channels often means starting over

For most consumers, a single buying journey now spans three or more channels and 75% want a connected experience across them, according to McKinsey. But only 25% feel they get one.

Adding more channels has created a structural problem for businesses: Sinch’s State of Customer Communications research found that 40% say their communications aren’t fully connected to support customer experiences across channels.

Sinch

This means each new channel becomes its own silo, its own version of the customer, and potentially, its own source of frustration.

With the expansion of AI across customer communications, that problem has become harder to ignore. According to Sinch’s AI Production Paradox report, 62% of businesses already have live AI communications agents, deployed across an average of 3.3 channels. The top planned integrations include:

Website and in-app chat (64%)

Email (63%)

Social media messaging (51%)

SMS / MMS (49%)

WhatsApp or other messaging apps (49%)

Voice / IVR (42%)

When these AI agents are built on a foundation that isn’t designed to support them and carry context across channels, they create customer friction at every customer touchpoint.

The same research found that 55% of enterprises are currently building context preservation capabilities themselves because their existing platforms don’t provide it natively. Without it, conversations reset the moment a customer switches channels. The chat agent who helped you last Tuesday has no idea you called on Thursday. The email you sent with your order number doesn’t show up when you switch to live chat. Every channel holds a fragment of your story, but no single system holds all of it.

For consumers, that unsolved challenge has direct consequences: poor experiences and damaged trust.

The real fix lies underneath the conversations

The brands that have moved past this challenge have one thing in common: the communications infrastructure underneath the conversation. This means systems that carry the full history of every interaction, understand what a customer is trying to accomplish, and move that context forward across every channel and every handoff.

That foundation is the strongest predictor of AI deployment success, as the AI Production Paradox report found: The correlation between infrastructure satisfaction and AI deployment confidence in the research showed the strongest relationship across 4,656 variable pairs analyzed in the study, more than investment level or AI maturity. With AI now handling the first line of customer communication at many companies, ensuring conversations run smoothly is increasingly the difference consumers notice most.

The good news is businesses are already responding: 86% have been in conversations with alternative communications providers in the past 12 months, according to the same Sinch research.

No introduction necessary

Getting customer service right has always been about making people feel heard. The technology powering it has changed, but that basic expectation hasn’t. In practice, that means support agents actually remember you, no matter the channel you use.

As AI takes on more of these conversations, a support agent is only as good as the context it can access. Without it, even the most sophisticated AI model is working blind, and when this happens, consumers pay the price.

This story was produced by Sinch and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.