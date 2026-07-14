Medical Cannabis Backers Say Signature Gathering Problems Sank Idaho Ballot Initiative

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Organizers behind Idaho's failed medical cannabis ballot initiative say problems with a professional signature-gathering firm may have contributed to the measure falling short of qualifying for the November ballot.

The Idaho Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday that the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act did not meet the state's requirements to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. According to the office, the initiative failed to submit enough valid petition signatures both statewide and across the required number of legislative districts.

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In a statement released Tuesday, the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho said it was "shocked" by the outcome and is reviewing the state's findings county by county.

The organization said it was intentional about bringing in reinforcements during the final weeks of the effort, resulting in the submission of approximately double the required signatures to qualify and petitions from all 44 Idaho counties.

Campaign officials said they hired a professional signature-gathering firm to oversee the signature collection process and ensure it was done "lawfully and completely." As the campaign progressed, they saw signs of "disorganization" with the vendor's signature-gathering process.

"We are still shocked that the initiative did not qualify for the ballot," the statement said.

"When concerns were raised, we were assured that legal requirements, including requirements related to reporting and residency, were being followed and signatures were on pace to surpass the threshold," the statement said.

The campaign also faced other challenges during the petition drive, including a dispute over petition signatures in Minidoka County.

According to reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun, campaign organizers argued signatures submitted on the filing deadline should have been counted, while county officials said the petitions were delivered after the clerk's office had closed for the day.

Campaign organizers said they believe the problems stemmed from the initial vendor hired to collect signatures, stating, "The Secretary of State's letter describes missed deadlines, circulator documentation and payment disclosures, and petition materials prepared incorrectly or submitted late. We believe every statement made in the letter originated with our initial vendor."

The Secretary of State's Office has not announced any changes to its determination. However, the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho said it is reviewing "every legal and procedural remedy available" as it evaluates its next steps.

The campaign was launched by family members and friends of a longtime Idaho physician who died of brain cancer in 2024.

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"She did not have alternatives to opioids for her treatment," the statement read, "and while recovering from an operation outside of Idaho, was recommended cannabis. It brought relief to her nausea and allowed her to sleep for the first time in weeks. That kickstarted her personal (and later her family's) dream to bring this medicine to Idahoans who could use it in their hardest trials in a dignified, legal way."

The organization said it is not granting interviews while it reviews the state's findings and potential legal options.