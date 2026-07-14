Skip to Content
News

Man arrested for pulling gun on teens in Ammon Park

Shane Sutton, 37
Bonneville County Sheriff Jail
Shane Sutton, 37
By
today at 5:20 PM
Published 5:29 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A man is in jail for pulling out a gun during an altercation with a group of teens at an Ammon Park on Monday night.

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies were called to a disturbance at McCowin Park in Ammon on Monday around 11:15 pm.

According to social media posts, the man was upset at teens gathered at the pickleball courts. The video shows the suspect pulling out a gun and then leaving in a utility truck.

According to the sheriff's office, Shane Sutton, 37, was arrested a short time later at a gas station on N. Woodruff Avenue on 3 counts of aggravated assault and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

No one was injured in the incident.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.