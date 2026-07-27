Accounts payable for professional services: A strategy guide

When a subcontractor invoice lands in the wrong project, the error doesn’t stay in accounts payable. It can show up in the client bill, the profitability report, and the general ledger, potentially all at once. For consulting firms, agencies, and law practices, that’s not an edge case. It’s a routine risk in any project-based AP workflow.

Because of these operational requirements, traditional financial workflows need to adapt. Coding should map directly to specific projects, clients, and engagement phases, alongside traditional general ledger (GL) accounts. Invoice approval routing should align with the firm’s operational structure, directing workflows to engagement managers or partners with explicit scope authority for the designated project. Additionally, coordinating vendor payment schedules with client collection cycles may help maintain more optimal working capital to fund ongoing operational requirements and partner distributions.

This guide from Brex details accounts payable functions within a professional services firm and provides general strategies for managing project-based workflows.

How accounts payable works in professional services

In professional services, AP typically manages payments to vendors, subcontractors, and freelancers whose work either passes through to client invoices or supports firm operations.

Because that spend can connect directly to what gets billed and when, a miscoded subcontractor invoice may carry major consequences: distorted project profitability, delayed client billing, and potential overbilling or underbilling the client. The downstream effects can make AP a business-critical function, not just an administrative one.

The AP scope in consulting, legal, agency, and accounting firms

Professional services firms typically manage a wide vendor mix: subcontractors and freelancers, expert networks, software tools tied to client work, media buys, data providers, engagement-related travel, and firm overhead like office leases.

Many of these costs are billable, or partially billable, to clients. How each of them is coded depends on the client contract, engagement scope, and the selected billing model, whether hourly, retainer, milestone, or fixed-fee. Because firms may run multiple billing models simultaneously, AP teams would need more contextual knowledge of each project than a standard payables function, ensuring absolute billing accuracy.

How accounts payable connects to project accounting

Once an expense enters accounts payable, the coding determines what comes next. Every invoice either passes through to a client bill, lands in project overhead, or goes to firm general and administrative expense.

AP feeds the project accounting and billing platform with clean project and client identifiers. When that coding is off, the error flows into project profitability reports, client billing, and the general ledger simultaneously, potentially making it harder for firm leaders to get a clear picture of utilization and engagement margin.

The professional services AP workflow

When AP is connected to project accounting and client billing, many steps in the workflow can carry requirements specific to how services firms operate. The chain runs from project setup through AP coding, project accounting, client billing, and firm cash flow. Gaps early in the process may show up downstream in billing speed, reporting accuracy, and collections.

Invoice receipt plus project coding

Intake is where invoices arrive via email, digital portals, or vendor platforms. Consider assigning a project code, client ID, and billable-status flag to every line item before routing.

Many firms may lose accuracy here. A subcontractor invoice coded to the wrong client can distort project profitability reports and create billing errors on pass-through costs. In many cases, coding errors trace back to incomplete project setup earlier in the engagement, when the project was never entered correctly to begin with. Intake discipline drives most of the downstream accuracy.

Approval routing to engagement managers

Once the coding is right, the next step is routing the invoice to the right approver. Routing has to reflect how the firm actually operates: Approval authority flows from engagement scope and invoice size. Engagement managers approve within their project budgets to confirm that the documented work was successfully performed within the agreed contract scope. Partners sign off across practices or on strategic accounts, while controllers manage exceptions. The approval structure should reflect both scope authority and financial authority, since both can protect project margins and client billing accuracy.

Payment scheduling aligned with client billing cycles

After approval, payment timing must work with the firm’s cash conversion cycle. Paying subcontractors before clients pay the firm uses working capital, while paying too slowly can damage vendor relationships and availability.

Payment scheduling may benefit from aligning with AP metrics, client collection cycles, and the firm’s cash position. For instance, when subcontractor invoices miss the monthly billing cutoff because they’re still pending approval, the firm may not be able to pass that cost through to the client until the next billing cycle. The delay could affect both revenue timing and cash conversion.

Syncing to project accounting systems

Once an invoice is approved and scheduled, the data should ideally move cleanly into the rest of the finance stack. Most professional services firms operate two systems:

An enterprise resource planning (ERP) for the general ledger, AP, and accounts receivable.

A professional services automation (PSA) platform for project lifecycle, resource allocation, time tracking, and billing schedules.

AP needs to write project and client identifiers into both of these systems in real time. Month-end batch-syncs can create client invoice delays and disputes when pass-through costs don’t match what the client’s AP team already received. Clean data movement can help keep the workflow from slowing down at the final handoff.

What makes AP uniquely difficult in professional services

In professional services, AP has to simultaneously track client margins, billing accuracy, and collections speed. Invoice quality can directly determine what gets billed and when collections start. Four challenges tend to define whether AP keeps that process moving or slows it down.

Decentralized spend by client, project, practice

Engagement teams buy what they need, and finance often sees the invoices after the fact. Without coding discipline at the point of purchase, reconciliation can become exception handling. Project-related invoices frequently arrive without standard purchase order references and require project-level coding decisions that the AP team has to reconstruct after the spend already happened. That can mean more manual work and slower billing.

Subcontractors plus freelancers across borders

Managing independent contractors across geographies can add several layers of complexity, and subcontractor management at scale is its own discipline. Contract rates, scope caps, tax reporting, foreign exchange, and non-U.S. payment methods could all factor in. If those records are incomplete, payment processing and year-end reporting may both become harder. Vendor setup can turn into a control point.

Billable vs. non-billable classification

Every invoice needs a billable status, and that classification should happen at receipt, before payment. Incorrect classification can result in billing the client for a cost not authorized under the engagement contract, or absorbing a cost the firm should have recovered. Even under fixed-fee arrangements, firms still need to track costs to engagements to determine which services produce the largest margins and to flag budget overruns from scope creep. Getting this right can protect both revenue and client trust.

Meeting client audit requirements with finance teams

Once a cost is classified and billed, the supporting records still have to hold up. Clients, especially in legal and consulting, commonly audit pass-through costs. AP records have to be retrievable and defensible on short notice. Consequences for billing discrepancies can include repayment with interest, depending on the client agreement. For lean finance teams, documentation quality becomes a practical operating requirement.

Best practices for accounts payable in professional services

Strong accounts payable for professional services moves vendor spend cleanly into project accounting, client billing, and audit documentation. The practices below adapt AP fundamentals to project-based work and the governance structures common in services firms.

Centralize invoice intake and enforce coding at receipt

Start with intake. Consider using one intake channel, one coding standard, and enforcing coding before routing. The required fields for every invoice line include the client or engagement code, project phase or work order, billable versus non-billable designation, and cost type. Those fields need to align with the same engagement structure that drives client billing, because a coding error at invoice processing flows simultaneously into project profitability reports, client billing, and financial statements. If your firm gets this step right, the rest of the workflow may get easier.

Set approval thresholds by engagement context

Once coding is consistent, approvals should follow the same logic: route by engagement context and practice first, with dollar thresholds layered on top. The engagement manager confirms scope; a finance reviewer confirms billing terms and cost coding; partner approval is required for new subcontractor engagements or budget variances that exceed internal thresholds. Consider documenting named backup approvers in advance to prevent delays when partners are unavailable.

Require purchase orders or pre-approval for major subcontractor work

Large subcontractor spend works best when controlled before the invoice arrives. Purchase orders and pre-approval workflows can prevent unexpected invoices on major engagements. The contract governs, the purchase order enforces, and AP reconciles. Pre-approval may reduce downstream disputes, give your team a clearer standard for validating costs when invoices arrive, and give engagement leaders more visibility into project margin.

Align payment terms with how clients pay you

Once spend is approved, the terms should reflect how cash moves through the firm:

Map days payable outstanding (DPO) against client collection cycles.

Pay strategic vendors on terms that protect availability.

Let lower-priority vendors sit at standard terms.

If one client pays in 30 days and another in 75 days, the DPO target for vendors working on the slower-paying client’s matters should reflect that extended collection cycle. Partner distributions and working capital depend on getting this right, as distributions are funded by collected cash.

Maintain clean vendor master data for client audits

Timing and approvals still depend on strong records. Contracts, rates, tax forms, insurance certificates, and payment history should all be retrievable by the vendor in a single record. Access to vendor master file updates should be restricted, and platform-maintained change logs with timestamps and approver identity should be standard. Strong records can provide your finance team with a cleaner audit trail when clients or auditors ask for support. They may also make exception handling faster when questions come up mid-cycle.

AP automation for professional services

Once the process is defined, automation can help carry it out at scale. For professional services, the automation that matters most is project-based routing, coding, and reporting. In a May-June 2025 survey, Gartner found that 37% of finance functions that have implemented AI use it for AP process automation, the second-most common AI use case after knowledge management. For services firms, the key requirement is that the AI understands engagement context.

Automated capture plus project coding

Capture starts at invoice intake. AI-based optical character recognition (OCR) and AI in accounting extract invoice data and can suggest project and client coding based on rules and historical patterns before human review. First-pass coding accuracy at the project level is the metric to watch, because it can drive downstream client billing speed and may determine how much rework the finance team absorbs at close.

Custom workflows routed by project, practice, and client

After capture and coding, the workflow must follow how authority works within the firm. Engagement managers, practice leaders, and partners each sit in different approval paths. The workflow engine has to support that structure, including delegation when partners travel and escalation when approvals stall. Routing configured around engagement scope and practice may produce fewer delays and can catch coding errors earlier.

Integration across PSA, ERP, and expense systems

Workflow rules only help if the data stays aligned across tools. AP, travel and expense, time entries, and project accounting all need to reconcile to the same client and project identifiers. When they don’t, AP reconciliation work can grow at close and client invoices ship late. Real-time ERP integration and unified bill pay data coded to projects help finance teams keep a single source of truth for engagement-level spend. Billing delays usually start as data mismatches upstream.

Dashboards by client, project, and vendor

Once those integrations are in place, reporting should match how the business is managed. Partners need to see spend by engagement. CFOs need to see DPO by practice. AP teams need to see exception and error rates by vendor. Dashboards built around client and project data make it easier to act before billing, margin, or cash issues spread, rather than after they surface in a quarterly review.

AP governance and audit readiness in professional services

Governance is what can keep issues from repeating, and strong AP in professional services depends as much on controls as workflow. The IIA’s Three Lines Model maps directly to engagement-based AP: engagement teams initiate and approve billable costs, finance and AP process and reconcile, and internal audit reviews whether controls are operating.

Approval authorities with delegation: Document who approves what, at what dollar level, and for which engagements. Specify named backup approvers for partner travel and document controller override for exceptions.

Document who approves what, at what dollar level, and for which engagements. Specify named backup approvers for partner travel and document controller override for exceptions. Billable vs. non-billable documentation: Every pass-through cost needs a defensible trail linking the engagement contract, vendor invoice, manager approval, internal controls record, and client invoice reference. Assemble the trail proactively so it’s ready before any audit request.

Every pass-through cost needs a defensible trail linking the engagement contract, vendor invoice, manager approval, internal controls record, and client invoice reference. Assemble the trail proactively so it’s ready before any audit request. Segregation of duties: Separate four roles in engagement-based AP, including cost initiation and authorization, invoice entry and coding, billing approval, and payment release. Keep platform-level audit trails available on short notice.

Build accounts payable around your firm’s workflow

Accounts payable for professional services works best when it’s built around engagements, client billing, and audit-ready documentation. When coding, approvals, and payment timing reflect how your firm delivers work, AP can support billing speed, clearer project margins, and tighter control over working capital.

FAQs about accounts payable for professional services

What’s different about AP in professional services compared to product companies?

AP in professional services typically centers on coding every invoice to a client, engagement, and project phase before payment. Engagement managers and partners approve based on scope, with billable-status flags and audit trails for every pass-through cost. The approval structure reflects both scope authority and invoice amount, with documentation requirements tied to client billing terms.

How should consulting and agency firms set up AP approvals?

AP approval workflows at consulting and agency firms may benefit from routing by engagement context first, with dollar thresholds layered on top. Engagement managers confirm scope and service receipt, finance reviewers validate billing terms, and partners approve new subcontractor engagements or budget variance exceptions. Named backup approvers can help prevent delays when partners travel.

How do you handle subcontractor invoices and pass-through costs?

Subcontractor invoices require dual validation; the engagement manager confirms the work was performed within scope, and finance confirms billing terms, markup, and coding accuracy. Pass-through costs should generally be authorized in the engagement contract, coded to the specific client matter at receipt, and documented with a trail linking the vendor invoice to the client invoice line item.

What AP metrics matter most for professional services finance leaders?

There are five metrics that tie AP performance to firm economics:

Track invoice cycle time by client and practice

First-pass project coding accuracy

Billable vendor cost pass-through speed

DPO calibrated against client collection cycles

Exception rate by vendor and practice group

Measuring each at the engagement or practice level may help ensure company-wide averages don’t hide the real friction.

Can one platform handle accounts payable across multiple legal entities?

Each entity can carry its own approval rules, coding, and cards while bill pay and reporting run in one platform. Firms with a separate ledger per entity, common when a practice, a foundation, and a captive each file their own taxes, can process AP for every entity and export coded journal entries to that entity’s accounting system.

How does AP separate billable client charges from firm overhead?

Every invoice line gets a billable-status flag and a client or engagement code at receipt, before payment, so pass-through costs route to the client bill and overhead routes to general and administrative expense. Assigning that status up front, rather than reconstructing it at close, is what can keep project profitability and client billing accurate.

Does AP automation work with legal and PSA ERPs like 3E, Intacct, and QuickBooks?

Coded transactions can export to the general ledger in the firm’s system, including QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, and legal ERPs, and can feed the procurement tools a firm already runs. Mapping the coding fields to the firm’s existing ERP fields can help keep transactions reconciling cleanly at close.

Disclaimer: This article reflects Brex’s perspective at the time of publication and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Laws, regulations, and guidance may vary based on your specific circumstances, and interpretations or outcomes may differ. Information may also change over time. Before making any decisions, you should consult your own qualified legal, tax, accounting, or financial advisors.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.