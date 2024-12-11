

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Vicarion’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— ROSE DALTRY (lead, female, 21-24)

— NURSE TOLAND (day player, female, 25-60)

— DOWNTOWN UBER DRIVER (day player, male, 35-65)

– Average hourly rate: $87

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘For Matilda’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sonny (lead, male, 20-30)

— Courtney (lead, female, 20-30)

— Jenny (supporting, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Military Scene for CBS TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Soldier or Military Type (background extra, female, male, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘No Sweat’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Boo (other, female, 18-99)

— Patricia (supporting, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Solitary Confinement’ Episode 2′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Sey (lead, female, 20-25)

— Ant (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Dr. Esra (supporting, male, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Dead Fred’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Fred (lead, male, 18-40)

— Lily (supporting, female, 21-30)

— Jane (day player, female, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Poker Face’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Diner Patrons (Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 18-100)

— Gas Station Patrons w/ Car (Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 18-100)

— Run Down Diner Waitress (Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, female, 45-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Manhattan, New York; Queens, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Staten Island, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Evil Flower’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Day Players (day player, 18-100)

— Harry (lead, male, 18-35)

— Annabelle Taylor (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Flash Marriage CEO Spoils Me a Lot’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Simon Doyle (supporting, male, 26-30)

— Emily Brewster (lead, female, 23-28)

— Caroline (supporting, female, 24-29)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Into the Black’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ike (lead, male, 23-30)

— Imani (lead, female, 20-30)

— The Professor (supporting, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: San Bernardino, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Fake It Till We Make It’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Maya (lead, female, 20-30)

— Ethan (lead, male, 25-35)

— Tracy (supporting, female, 20-28)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Cage In The Wild’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Winona (lead, female, 18-24)

— Katie (day player, female, 18-25)

— Paige (supporting, female, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Freehold, New Jersey; Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Picnic Interview, Online Media’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Straight Man (content creators & real people, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: San Bernardino, California; Los Angeles, California; Riverside, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here



‘To Hum You My Tune’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Connor (lead, male, 20-30)

— Liv (lead, female, 20-30)

— PJ (lead, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Why I Love You’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (lead, male, 28-35)

— Cara (lead, female, 23-30)

— Joy (supporting, female, 22-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida; New York City, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

