

Lomb // Shutterstock

41 tips to support small businesses this holiday season (on any budget)

Two women shopping for jewelry at a Christmas market

Investing in small businesses helps foster community resilience and promote local economic growth. And there are many ways to support small and local businesses this holiday season—without breaking the bank.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, small businesses employ nearly half of the American workforce and contribute 43.5% of America’s gross domestic product.

When small companies prosper, they create jobs, encourage local innovation, and contribute to a neighborhood’s unique character.

Every action counts when shopping locally. NEXT shares some ideas to support and nurture every type of local business.

How to Support Local Retail and E-Commerce

Supporting local retail and e-commerce businesses is crucial. According to Constant Contact’s Small Business Now report, 50% of small businesses get at least a quarter of their annual revenue from holiday shoppers, and this jumps to 73% for small retail shops.

By supporting small retail sellers, consumers can help these businesses thrive and discover unique gifts and experiences that reflect their community spirit.

1. Shop early: Avoid last-minute shopping to reduce strain on small retailers.

2. Shop in-store: Visit local retail shops to browse and buy items directly. This helps maintain foot traffic and lets customers experience products firsthand.

3. Host a “shop local” party: Organize a gathering with friends, family, snacks, and drinks to browse and shop together.

4. Participate in in-store events: Look for holiday sales, workshops or meet-and-greets with local artisans. This creates a community atmosphere and encourages buying.

5. Subscribe to newsletters: Sign up for newsletters from local businesses to receive updates on new products, exclusive deals, and holiday promotions.

6. Use additional revenue streams: Does your local store offer delivery or gift-wrapping services? Take advantage of these services and support their additional revenue streams.

7. DIY craft workshops: Partner with local craft retailers to host a workshop. Let participants create handmade gifts to promote both the retailer and personalized presents.

8. “Local only” gift exchange: Organize a gift exchange with your family, office, or social club featuring only locally sourced products.

9. Give experiences: Look for local businesses that offer experiences (like virtual classes or subscriptions) and give them as gifts.

Help Food and Beverage Businesses Prosper

The holiday season is the perfect time to indulge in local food and beverage, from cozy cafes to bustling restaurants. Eat well and help sustain the community’s culinary scene.

10. Eat out: Catch up with friends at local coffee shops or restaurants to contribute directly to their revenue.

11. Order takeout or delivery: Support local eateries with takeout or delivery to save time on cooking and cleaning.

12. Buy gift cards: They make great gifts for friends and family.

13. Host events: Book holiday parties, family gatherings, or office celebrations to support local eateries.

14. Attend food and drink events: Participate in seasonal happenings like wine tastings, cooking classes, or themed dinners.

15. Buy local ingredients: Shop local farms or markets and support businesses that source locally.

16. Gift baked goods or treats: On the way to a holiday party, pick up baked goods or treats from local bakeries to share with friends and family.

17. Choose catering services: Hire local caterers for large family meals or office parties to save time and bring them business during the season.

18. Try meal kits: Order meal kits from local restaurants to enjoy their cuisine at home while supporting their operations and additional revenue streams.

19. Buy beverages as gifts: Local wine, craft beer, or specialty tea and coffee make great gifts.

20. Gift a dining experience: Create “experience gifts” beyond just a meal, such as a cooking class with a local chef or private dining.

Support Neighborhood Personal and Lifestyle Services

Support barbers, hair stylists, personal trainers, yoga or pilates teachers, massage therapists, and other lifestyle services to help improve their business during the holidays.

21. Book appointments early: Schedule appointments in advance to help service providers manage their holiday workload.

22. Gift services: Buy gift certificates for services as holiday gifts for friends and family.

23. Consider subscription services: If available, subscribe to beauty services, massages, or house cleaners for regular appointments. This helps providers long after the holidays are over.

24. Host a spa day: Make time to relax and recharge before, during or after the holidays. Gather a group for mani/pedis, massage, a yoga class—or better yet, all three.

25. Show appreciation: Leave a tip or a thank-you note to express gratitude for hard work, especially during busy times.

26. Hire for holiday events: Book DJs, event planners, or house cleaners early for holiday parties or gatherings to support them during peak season.

Say Thank You to Professional Service People

The holiday season is an ideal time to support local professional service providers, such as financial planners, accountants, and legal experts, as they can help prepare you for the new year.

27. Use their expertise for end-of-year planning: Seek their advice on financial planning or legal matters, such as estate planning or the tax implications of gifts.

28. Gift services: Consider gifting a consultation or service package to someone who might benefit from their expertise.

29. Network on their behalf: Introduce them to your personal, professional, or online network to help them gain exposure to new clients.

30. Engage in learning: Attend classes or educational sessions they offer to enhance your knowledge and support their work.

Don’t Forget Tradespeople and Skilled Craftspeople

Recognize and support local tradespeople, from electricians to landscapers, who keep homes and communities running smoothly.

31. Hire locally: To keep money within the community, choose local tradespeople for projects instead of larger, national companies.

32. Pay promptly: Make timely payments for services rendered to ensure they maintain cash flow during the holiday season.

33. Use their services for holiday prep: Hire tradespeople for holiday-related projects, like electrical decorations or landscaping for seasonal curb appeal. Consider hiring them for routine or seasonal maintenance before a holiday party or a guest’s visit.

34. Organize group projects: If neighbors are considering similar home improvements, coordinate group projects to save costs and support local trades.

35. Promote their work: Share your positive experiences with tradespeople on social media. Showcase their work and encourage others to hire them.

How to Show Small Business Support Every Day

During the holiday season, consumers have a unique opportunity to support any of the 33 million small businesses in the U.S.

36. Shop local: Buy from small, local shops instead of big-box retailers.

37. Spread the work: Follow, like, and share local businesses’ posts on social media to increase their visibility, and tell people about great experiences.

38. Leave positive reviews: Write glowing reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and Facebook to encourage others to visit.

39. Attend local events: Participate in seasonal markets, fairs, or festivals that feature small businesses. It’s a great way to gain exposure to new businesses.

40. Join loyalty programs: Sign up for loyalty programs to support small businesses and earn rewards.

41. Support charitable business partnerships: Shop with small businesses that partner with or donate to local charities

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.