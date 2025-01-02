SevenMaps // Shutterstock

Where income increased most across the US

Inflation regularly increases the prices of goods, services, and resources, making the cost of living less affordable with a dollar that does not keep up with that growth. The Bureau of Labor Statistics clocked the 12-month inflation rate from the end of 2022 to the end of 2023 at 3.35%. Meanwhile, household income estimates shifted a median of 4.22%, but swung as much as multiples above or below that—depending on the city—offsetting or exacerbating the impacts of price changes.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 636 cities based on the percent change in median household income over one year, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

Key Findings

Top 10 Places Where Income Increased the Most

Cities are ranked according to the percent change in estimated median household income between 2023 and 2022.

Pine Hills, Florida

One-year change in median income: 65.09%

Median income, 2023: $71,735

Median income, 2022: $43,452

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 27.4%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 15.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 1.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 4.5%

Apple Valley, California

One-year change in median income: 37.33%

Median income, 2023: $77,159

Median income, 2022: $56,187

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 38.4%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 24.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 6.9%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 7.8%

Kissimmee, Florida

One-year change in median income: 33.07%

Median income, 2023: $59,142

Median income, 2022: $44,445

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 25.7%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 17.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 3.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 1.8%

Davis, California

One-year change in median income: 32.67%

Median income, 2023: $89,386

Median income, 2022: $67,373

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 44%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 39.9%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 21.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 18.2%

Tulare, California

One-year change in median income: 31.92%

Median income, 2023: $77,286

Median income, 2022: $58,586

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 41.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 26.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 7.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 6.3%

Clearwater, Florida

One-year change in median income: 29.58%

Median income, 2023: $73,178

Median income, 2022: $56,474

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 38.4%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 27.6%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 9%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 9.7%

Avondale, Arizona

One-year change in median income: 29.38%

Median income, 2023: $86,428

Median income, 2022: $66,801

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 42.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 34.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 9.6%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 5.1%

East Orange, New Jersey

One-year change in median income: 29.33%

Median income, 2023: $56,293

Median income, 2022: $43,527

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 24.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 22.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 7.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 4.6%

Davenport, Iowa

One-year change in median income: 27.39%

Median income, 2023: $69,595

Median income, 2022: $54,630

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 29.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 22.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 5.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.5%

Walnut Creek, California

One-year change in median income: 26.97%

Median income, 2023: $134,770

Median income, 2022: $106,141

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 62.4%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 51.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 31.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 31.2%

Top 10 Places With the Highest Median Income

Cities are ranked according to the highest estimated median household income in 2023.

Sammamish, Washington

Median income, 2023: $238,750

Median income, 2022: $223,849

One-year change in median income: 6.66%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 82.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 78.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 57.9%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 54.8%

San Ramon, California

Median income, 2023: $195,491

Median income, 2022: $192,291

One-year change in median income: 1.66%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 75.7%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 76.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 48.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 48.7%

Bethesda, Maryland

Median income, 2023: $191,198

Median income, 2022: $158,720

One-year change in median income: 20.46%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 73.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 68.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 48.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 39.6%

Sunnyvale, California

Median income, 2023: $189,443

Median income, 2022: $169,781

One-year change in median income: 11.58%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 74.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 68.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 48.6%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 43.7%

Newton, Massachusetts

Median income, 2023: $185,154

Median income, 2022: $163,074

One-year change in median income: 13.54%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 72.1%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 67.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 47.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 42.4%

Palo Alto, California

Median income, 2023: $184,068

Median income, 2022: $179,707

One-year change in median income: 2.43%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 68.9%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 70.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 46.9%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 45.6%

Mountain View, California

Median income, 2023: $181,671

Median income, 2022: $165,448

One-year change in median income: 9.81%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 71.6%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 69.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 45.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 43.3%

Milpitas, California

Median income, 2023: $179,727

Median income, 2022: $169,818

One-year change in median income: 5.84%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 72.9%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 72.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 47.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 41.7%

Pleasanton, California

Median income, 2023: $177,535

Median income, 2022: $183,969

One-year change in median income: -3.50%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 75.9%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 74.6%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 43.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 47.5%

Redmond, Washington

Median income, 2023: $172,979

Median income, 2022: $152,851

One-year change in median income: 13.17%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 70.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 68.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 42.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 34.5%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined data for estimated local median household incomes from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023 and 2022 for 636 cities with available data and a population of at least 65,000. The percentage of households earning at least $100,000 and at least $200,000 in each year was also examined.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.