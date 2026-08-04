Barkitecture: 12 dog-friendly landscaping ideas for your backyard

Creating a dog-friendly backyard doesn’t mean sacrificing a beautiful landscape. With the right design choices, you can protect your lawn and plants while giving your dog a safe, engaging space to run, sniff, dig, and relax.

That approach now has a name: Barkitecture, the growing trend of designing outdoor spaces around how dogs naturally use them. Lawn Love put together 12 dog-friendly landscaping ideas to help you pull it off.

Key Takeaways:

Barkitecture means designing your yard around how your dog actually uses it (running, digging, sniffing, cooling off) so it protects your lawn and gives your dog safe ways to play.

means designing your yard around how your dog actually uses it (running, digging, sniffing, cooling off) so it protects your lawn and gives your dog safe ways to play. Barkitecture’s defining features include zoomie tracks, sniff gardens, and digging pits.

What is barkitecture (and why it’s trending in 2026)

Barkitecture started as a playful term for stylish doghouses, but today it refers to designing an entire backyard around your dog’s needs. That means choosing pet-safe plants, shady places to rest, and spaces where your dog can naturally run, sniff, dig, and play.

It’s also becoming a bigger focus for homeowners. Americans are expected to spend more than $165 billion on their pets in 2026, according to the American Pet Products Association, and the TurfMutt Foundation has named barkitecture one of the year’s top backyard trends, predicting that pet-friendly design will become a primary consideration in outdoor spaces.

The idea is simple: Instead of trying to stop your dog’s natural behaviors, design your landscape to work with them.

“Every dog is unique, from the breed habits down to the individual. So when you’re thinking about your space, think of how you and your dog want to use it,” says Jamie Viebach, horticulture educator at the University of Illinois Extension.

“Some dogs need lots of space to chase a ball or disc, while others want to lounge in the shade.”

Designing with your own dog’s habits in mind is one of the core ideas behind barkitecture.

Here’s how to incorporate barkitecture into your backyard.

12 dog-friendly landscaping ideas

Jeff Herman // Lawn Love

1. Add a splash pad or doggy pool

Summers are extra hot under a fur coat. A shallow splash pad or recirculating water feature lets your dog cool off after a game of fetch. On a budget, a low-cost hard-plastic kiddie pool works. Skip the inflatable kind, which won’t survive Spot’s claws.

That said, this is one of those backyard upgrades where you really need to know your dog. Some dogs hate anything related to water, so a splash pad or doggy pool would be a waste of time, money, and yard space. But for water-loving dogs, it can be one of the easiest ways to make summer playtime more comfortable.

Set your splash pad or doggy pool a few inches into the ground for stability, and change the water often to prevent bacteria. For a polished look, a shallow pond of smooth (not jagged) stone creates a stylish landscaping feature.

2. Plant a sniff and sensory garden

Dogs experience the world through scent, and a dedicated “sniff station” of dog-safe herbs gives your dog the same mental enrichment as a walk. To build a sensory garden for dogs, fill a raised bed or border with dog-safe herbs and flowers that invite exploration.

“Some pet-safe annuals include celosia, snapdragons, hollyhocks, marigolds, petunias, and nasturtiums,” Viebach says. She also recommends pollinator-friendly flowers such as violets, coneflowers, sunflowers, coreopsis, bee balm, black-eyed Susans, and liatris.

“Roses are also safe from a toxicity standpoint, but the thorns are a consideration, and you may want to avoid them for that,” she says.

Henry Rouhana of Sure-Fix Remodeling in Easton, Pennsylvania, says sniff gardens can provide valuable mental enrichment because the variety of scents keeps dogs engaged.

“One Easton project turned a plain lawn into a sensory path with layered plants that the owners said reduced indoor restlessness,” he says.

3. Build a digging pit

If your dog digs, it will dig somewhere — so give it an approved spot in your yard. A designated digging pit saves your landscaping beds and your lawn. Here’s how to build one:

Dig a pit 8-12 inches deep, large enough for your dog to lie down in.

Line it with a thin layer of fast-setting concrete, poking a few drainage holes in the bottom; let it dry.

Fill with playground sand (Lowe’s or Home Depot).

Keep your digging pit slightly damp in summer — dogs dig to find a cool place to lie down, and a damp pit beats your flower bed. Bury a toy or two to encourage use.

Rouhana has found that designated digging pits work best when they’re incorporated into the overall yard layout.

“In another remodel, I guided the owners to place (the digging pit) near the zoomie track so the dog naturally shifted focus without damaging the rest of the yard,” he says.

4. Create a zoomie track

Many dogs naturally follow the same route around the yard, wearing down the grass into “dog paths.” They also tend to take the shortest, most direct route. So if the easiest way from the porch to the fence cuts straight across your lawn, that’s probably where they’ll go every time.

Instead of fighting it, design the path on purpose — a deliberate perimeter loop of pavers, pea gravel, or cedar mulch. It channels the zoomies, protects your plantings, and looks intentional.

Tip: Light-colored stones stay cooler underfoot than dark ones, so they’re easier on paws on a hot afternoon.

5. Install a dog window

If you have a solid wood or vinyl fence, a dog window — a small panel of clear, shatter-resistant plastic — lets your dog watch the world while staying safely inside. A more entertained dog is usually a less destructive one.

Build and install your own, or have a contractor do it. Either way, test that the panel is solid enough that Fido can’t push through.

6. Create a designated dog zone

If your dog spends hours outdoors, consider giving your pup a dedicated area of the yard. Fencing off one section helps protect the rest of your landscape while giving your dog a space to run, play, and relax.

Include fresh water, shade, comfortable ground cover, and a few favorite toys. A designated dog zone can also be a great place for a digging pit, agility equipment, or a splash pad.

Jeff Herman // Lawn Love

7. Build your own dog agility course

If your pup loves the agility course at the dog park, build a backyard version. Keep an active dog busy (and out of the garden) with jumps from PVC pipe, balance beams and ramps from a few 2x4s, and an inexpensive tunnel ($30–$40 online).

Better yet, these features can double as attractive landscape elements when incorporated into your backyard design.

8. Design for shade

More shade can mean less digging. Here’s why: Dogs cool by panting and seeking shade, and a dog that digs holes to lie in is often just trying to cool off.

Layer your shade by combining tall trees (native species are best for long-term coverage), pergolas or awnings for immediate relief, and a shaded doghouse. For regions with really hot summers (the Southeast and Southwest in particular), design for shade across the whole day, not just one hour.

But don’t make your entire yard one big shaded area. Many dogs love having a sunny spot where they can lie down and sunbathe.

The goal is to give your dogs options: cool shade when they need relief, and a safe sunny patch when they want to stretch out.

9. Use garden barriers and raised beds

Protect your plants from digging, trampling, and urine with low wood, stone, or wire edging around flower beds that will also give your landscape a clean, finished look.

Prefer not to put edging around your plants? Raised garden beds lift plants above digging-and-urine-marking height while adding structure to the yard.

10. Swap toxic plants for dog-safe ones

One of the most important steps in creating a dog-friendly landscape is choosing plants that are safe for curious pets.

“Some plants that are commonly found in home landscaping are toxic to dogs,” Viebach says. Plants poisonous to dogs include English ivy, sago palm, and hydrangeas.

Poisonous plants aren’t the only ones to exclude from your dog-friendly landscaping.

“Barberry isn’t toxic, but it’s known to be a favorite hangout for ticks (plus it’s invasive), so you’ll want to avoid planting those,” she says.

She recommends keeping tempting but potentially harmful plants, such as ornamental alliums, in areas your dog can’t access if they’re prone to chewing on vegetation. Remove or fence them off, and replace them with safe, good-looking alternatives.

You can use the table below for pet-safe plant swaps:

Lawn Love

Pro Tip: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals website also has information on common plants that are toxic and nontoxic for dogs.

11. Choose paw-tough ground cover

Your dog can’t ruin grass that isn’t there. In high-traffic spots, replace grass with durable, low-maintenance ground cover. Some dog-friendly options include:

White clover: soft underfoot, drought-tolerant, self-repairing, and less likely than traditional grass to develop urine spots.

soft underfoot, drought-tolerant, self-repairing, and less likely than traditional grass to develop urine spots. Creeping thyme: fragrant, low-growing, and well-suited for planting between stepping stones or pavers.

fragrant, low-growing, and well-suited for planting between stepping stones or pavers. Irish moss, Labrador violet, and silver carpet: low-maintenance alternatives for areas that see lighter foot traffic.

For mulched flower beds, choose materials that are safe if curious dogs decide to investigate. Viebach recommends undyed arborist wood chips, cedar, or cypress mulch over cocoa mulch, which contains theobromine (the same compound that makes chocolate toxic to dogs).

She also advises avoiding rubber mulch, since it isn’t beneficial for plants and may pose a hazard if chewed or ingested.

12. Reseed with a dog-tough grass

Can’t part with a real lawn? Reseed your dog’s favorite zones with a damage-resistant grass type:

Tall fescue develops deep roots and wide blades that withstand heavy traffic well.

develops deep roots and wide blades that withstand heavy traffic well. Zoysiagrass and Bermudagrass, common warm-season grasses, recover quickly from wear and thrive in warm climates.

and common warm-season grasses, recover quickly from wear and thrive in warm climates. Cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass are also popular choices for active backyards, especially in cooler regions.

FAQs

What else should I consider when creating a dog-friendly backyard?

Beyond choosing pet-safe plants and durable landscaping materials, don’t overlook everyday maintenance.

“If you compost, you’ll want to make sure it’s secured so dogs and other critters can’t access it,” Viebach says.

Moreover, “While you should provide a source of fresh water for dogs if they’re going to spend any time outside in the heat, you should also make sure to remove standing water like empty buckets, children’s toys, wheelbarrows, etc., so that it doesn’t breed ticks (a major vector for heartworm) and other nasties, like Giardia,” she says.

Does a pet-friendly yard add home value?

It can. Durable fencing, low-maintenance ground cover, and well-designed outdoor space appeal to a broad pool of buyers, not just pet owners.

Is rock salt safe for dogs?

Not always. Rock salt and ice melt products can irritate your dog’s paws and, if licked or ingested, may cause stomach upset or more serious health problems.

Viebach recommends using salt sparingly.

“A standard coffee cup holds enough salt to cover a 10-by-10-foot section of driveway,” she says.

After the snow melts, sweep up any excess salt and dispose of it in the trash to help protect your pets, plants, and local waterways.

Build your barkitecture with your dog in mind

A dog-friendly yard with bespoke barkitecture features is easier to plan than to build. The right plants, surfaces, and layout take work (and a little know-how).

Not everything on this list works for every dog. Take the dog window, for example. If your dog is reactive, anxious, or easily worked up by people, cars, or other dogs passing by, a fence window may do more harm than good.

The whole point of barkitecture is to improve your backyard for your four-legged friend and protect your plants and grass. Use this list as your inspiration.

This story was produced by Lawn Love and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.