The 10 Healthiest (and Unhealthiest) Fast Food Sandwiches in America

One of the most effective ways to manage your weight and health is to eat a nutritious diet with whole foods.

But even as you build healthy eating habits, you may find yourself in need of a quick meal when you’re on a tight schedule.

Hers took a look at the nutrition facts of sandwiches, including burgers, at 10 of the largest fast food chains in the country to discover the healthiest (and unhealthiest) options to help you make mindful choices when you’re on the go.

Fast food restaurants may not always have the most nutritious options (most fast food is considered ultraprocessed, which typically leaves you feeling less full), but if you’re looking for a sandwich on the healthier side, focus on menu items that are high in protein and low in trans fat, net carbs, and calories.

Whether you’re trying to lose weight with a calorie deficit or maintain your weight with a steady caloric intake, the number of calories in a fast food sandwich can vary a lot depending on size and ingredients. Protein: Protein has been shown to reduce both body weight and fat mass. So even if you’re heading to the drive-thru, a protein-rich sandwich can help keep you feeling full while also helping you achieve your health goals.

Key Findings

The healthiest fast food sandwich is the Sourdough Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich from Jack in the Box.

The unhealthiest sandwich is the Big Fish from Burger King, primarily because of a relatively low protein content and high carb content.

Firehouse Subs and Chick-fil-A each hold three of the top 10 healthiest sandwiches.

Four Burger King sandwiches show up on the unhealthiest list.

Top-ranking healthy sandwiches included chicken or turkey rather than burgers, providing a good source of protein without too many calories that may help support a weight loss journey.

Grilled chicken sandwiches were more likely to appear on the healthy list, while more fried chicken options were on the unhealthy list.

Here’s how the full lists stacked up.



10 Healthiest Fast Food Sandwiches

Sourdough Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich (Jack in the Box) New York Steamer Sandwich (Firehouse Subs) Cajun Chicken Sandwich (Firehouse Subs) Deluxe Sandwich (Chick-fil-A) Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club (Wendy’s) Chick-fil-A Sandwich (Chick-fil-A) Hero Sandwich (Firehouse Subs) Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A) Classic Chicken Sandwich (KFC) Engineer Sandwich (Firehouse Subs)

10 Unhealthiest Fast Food Sandwiches

Big Fish Sandwich (Burger King) Classic Smashed Jack (Jack in the Box) Original Chicken Sandwich (Burger King) Chicken Sandwich Classic (Popeyes) Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough (Starbucks) Chicken Jr. Sandwich (Burger King) Meatball Marinara (Subway) Big Mac (McDonald’s) Whopper Sandwich with Cheese (Burger King) Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger (Jack in the Box)

Healthiest Fast Food Options by City

We also took a look at the cities in the U.S. where it’s easiest to choose a quick and relatively healthy fast food option. To figure this out, we looked at the top 50 most populated American metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and found the number of each fast food chain per 100,000 people. The more healthy options available, the more likely you may be to pick that one when you need a convenient meal or snack.

Here’s what we found.

Jacksonville, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina, have the highest concentration of Firehouse Subs locations (where four of the healthiest sandwich options can be found).

and have the highest concentration of Firehouse Subs locations (where four of the healthiest sandwich options can be found). Birmingham, Alabama, and San Antonio, Texas, held the top two spots for having the highest concentration of Chick-fil-A locations. (Chick-fil-A came in just behind Firehouse Subs with three of the top 10 healthiest sandwiches).

and held the top two spots for having the highest concentration of Chick-fil-A locations. (Chick-fil-A came in just behind Firehouse Subs with three of the top 10 healthiest sandwiches). Las Vegas, on the other hand, had the highest concentration of Burger King locations (four of the least healthy options came from Burger King).

Methodology: How Scores Were Calculated

In order to calculate the best and worst fast food sandwich options, we looked at the 10 top restaurants that offer sandwiches, ranked by chains that have the most revenue in the U.S.: Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Subway, Wendy’s, Popeyes, Jack in the Box, and Firehouse Subs.

From there, we evaluated all sandwich and burger options at each restaurant.

From there, we found the nutritional data for each menu item in each of the following categories:

Protein

Calories

Trans fat

Net carbs

The healthiest sandwiches were high in protein and low in calories, trans fat, and net carbs. Protein was weighted with a 3x multiplier, while trans fat was weighted 2x. We then averaged each sandwich to determine the final rankings.

Tips for Eating Healthy at Fast Food Restaurants

Before you start your order, consider these three strategies to optimize healthy decision making when heading to a fast food restaurant for a sandwich.

Focus on protein. Protein-rich foods have been shown in studies to keep you feeling full longer and even help you lose weight. But it’s important to balance protein and caloric intake. For instance, the highest protein fast food sandwich is the Big Bacon Classic Triple Burger from Wendy’s—but at 1,220 calories and 4.5 grams of trans fat, it’s far from being considered healthy.

Protein-rich foods have been shown in studies to keep you feeling full longer and even help you lose weight. But it’s important to balance protein and caloric intake. For instance, the highest protein fast food sandwich is the Big Bacon Classic Triple Burger from Wendy’s—but at 1,220 calories and 4.5 grams of trans fat, it’s far from being considered healthy. Check for trans fat. The use of trans fat is waning because it provides no nutritional value while also being detrimental to health. In fact, 56 out of 106 of the sandwiches we evaluated contain absolutely no trans fat, giving you plenty of choices to avoid it.

The use of trans fat is waning because it provides no nutritional value while also being detrimental to health. In fact, 56 out of 106 of the sandwiches we evaluated contain absolutely no trans fat, giving you plenty of choices to avoid it. Swap a soda for water. Regularly drinking water can help with weight loss thanks to benefits like boosting your metabolism and breaking down fat. While it can be tempting to order a fountain soda every time you head to the drive-thru, regularly drinking sugary drinks can interfere with weight loss goals.

Making Smart Food Choices Anywhere

Having an overall healthy diet doesn’t mean you can never eat out at your favorite fast food restaurant—everything in moderation! Understanding which menu items are likely to keep you feeling satiated while also fueling your body can help you make healthier choices that you’ll feel good about.

Connecting with a healthcare provider for help can help you understand your body’s needs while incorporating lasting behavioral changes into your daily routine.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.