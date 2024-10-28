

Kako Escalona // Shutterstock

9 memorable adult-only all-inclusive resort brands

An all-inclusive resort in Varadero beach, Cuba.

In recent years, adult-only all-inclusive resorts have surged in popularity, catering to travelers seeking a serene, sophisticated, and hassle-free vacation experience. These resorts, designed exclusively for adults, provide an ideal escape for those who don’t want to plan anything or think about making reservations.

All-inclusive resort brands give travelers tranquility and luxury in some of the world’s most picturesque locations. Honeymoons.com explores the top brands in this niche, each offering its unique blend of amenities, settings, and services tailored to adult preferences.

Choosing the right adult-only, all-inclusive resort ensures a memorable and satisfying experience. Each brand’s distinct identity and service offerings appeal to different tastes and preferences. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a lively social atmosphere, or a peaceful retreat, understanding each all-inclusive brand’s strengths and specialties can help you make an informed decision.

This guide will delve into the top brands that have set the standard in adult-only, all-inclusive vacations: This includes likes of Sandals Resorts, known for its romantic settings; Secrets Resorts, offering a blend of luxury and privacy; Couples Resorts, which focuses on creating intimate experiences; Breathless Resorts, renowned for its vibrant and energetic atmosphere; Excellence Resorts, synonymous with luxury and high-quality services; Paradisus Royal Service, offering exclusive and personalized experiences; RIU’s adult-only hotels are known for their diversity; Iberostar Grand Collection, which epitomizes grandeur and elegance; and Royalton, which combines modern luxury with an adult-only format.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Sandals Resorts: 17

Locations: Caribbean

Sandals adult-only all-inclusive resorts have become synonymous with adult-only luxury vacations. Known for its picturesque beachfront locations, Sandals Resorts caters predominantly to couples, making it a top choice for honeymoons, anniversaries, and romantic getaways. With properties spread across the Caribbean, each Sandals resort offers a unique experience steeped in its location’s local culture and natural beauty.

What sets Sandals Resorts apart is its dedication to creating an idyllic, romantic experience. Resorts boast lavish accommodations, private pools, butler service, and breathtaking views. The brand’s all-inclusive package includes gourmet dining across various international cuisines, premium spirits, wines, and a wide range of water and land sports. Unique to Sandals is that scuba diving and golf are included in its packages, making it a standout choice for adventure-loving couples.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Secrets Resorts: 26

Locations: Caribbean, Mexico, Mediterranean

Secrets Resorts offers adults extra romance and sensuality in exquisite luxury settings. Positioned as a brand that provides a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere, Secrets Resorts is ideal for couples and adult groups seeking a stylish and intimate vacation experience.

The 21 properties are located in some of the best honeymoon destinations in the world, including Mexico, Mallorca, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic, promising a perfect blend of natural beauty and refined luxury.

Secrets Resorts’ hallmark is its “Unlimited-Luxury” concept, which redefines the all-inclusive experience. It includes limitless access to gourmet à la carte dining options without reservations, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, pool and beach wait service, and daily refreshed minibars. The resorts also offer a variety of activities, evening entertainment, and themed parties, providing guests with a diverse and exciting experience.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Couples Resorts: 4

Locations: Jamaica

Couples Resorts stands out as a brand deeply committed to creating intimate and romantic experiences for couples. With locations exclusively in Jamaica, these resorts are tailored to provide a private, serene, and romantic setting. Ideal for couples looking to rekindle their romance or celebrate a special occasion, Couples Resorts emphasizes personalized experiences in a luxurious, yet relaxed environment.

Couples Resorts is renowned for its all-inclusive packages, including unique activities such as sunset cruises, candlelit dinners on the beach, and couples massages. Additionally, guests can enjoy gourmet dining, premium drinks, water sports, and excursions, all tailored to create memorable moments for two. The resorts also offer special amenities like private balconies, hammocks, and in-room Jacuzzis to enhance the romantic atmosphere.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Breathless Resorts: 5

Locations: Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica

Breathless Resorts offers a unique, vibrant, and modern take on the adult-only all-inclusive experience. These resorts cater to singles, couples, and groups of friends looking for a dynamic social atmosphere. With contemporary decor, trend-setting events, and lively entertainment, Breathless Resorts is the epitome of fun and excitement mixed with luxury.

The resort brand stands out for its focus on high-energy activities and live entertainment. Each Breathless Resorts property features themed parties, DJ-led pool parties, and a lively nightlife. Guests can enjoy gourmet dining, chic bars, and serene spa experiences. The “Unlimited-Luxury” experience gives guests access to a wide array of food, drink, and entertainment options at their fingertips, all within a sophisticated adult-only setting.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Excellence Resorts: 6

Locations: Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica

Excellence Resorts is synonymous with luxury, quality, and exceptional service. These adult-only resorts, located on some of the most stunning beachfronts in Mexico and the Caribbean, cater to guests seeking a tranquil and indulgent escape. The brand is known for its meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect of the guest’s stay is perfect.

Guests at Excellence Resorts can expect spacious and elegantly appointed suites, many with stunning ocean views and private Jacuzzis. The resorts offer a range of gourmet dining options, from local delicacies to international cuisine, top-shelf spirits, and handcrafted cocktails. The comprehensive package includes snorkeling, kayaking, yoga classes, and nightly entertainment.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Paradisus Resorts: 6 (one property with an adults-only area); there are other properties in the portfolio that welcome guests under 18.

Locations: Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, Spain

Paradisus, part of the Meliá Hotels International group, epitomizes exclusive luxury in its adult-only resorts and The Reserve sections. These resorts are designed for guests seeking more privacy and personalized service. Located in stunning beachfront settings, Paradisus properties offer an oasis of tranquility and elegance.

Paradisus stands out for its bespoke services, including butler service, personalized minibar, and exclusive lounges. Guests can indulge in private pool areas, preferential reservations at restaurants and spas, plus access to special sections of the beach. The aim is to provide an intimate and indulgent experience where the service team anticipates and caters to every need.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive RIU Resorts: 24

Locations: Caribbean (Aruba, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica), Mexico, Spain, Africa (Cape Verde, Mauritius, Morocco, Tanzania)

RIU Hotels & Resorts offers a selection of adult-only hotels, providing a diverse range of experiences across different destinations. Known for their quality service and exceptional value, these RIU hotels are designed to cater to adults looking for a relaxing and enjoyable all-inclusive vacation.

Each of the RIU adult-only hotels has its unique charm and appeal. From the vibrant nightlife of RIU Palace Las Americas in Cancun to the serene beachfront of RIU Palace Macao in Punta Cana, there’s a RIU property for every type of adult traveler. These hotels offer various leisure and entertainment options, including live shows, sports activities, and themed parties.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Iberostar Resorts: 8

Locations: Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Spain

Iberostar’s all-inclusive resorts represent the pinnacle of luxury within the Iberostar Hotels & Resorts portfolio. These adult-only resorts are characterized by their grandeur, exquisite design, and premium all-inclusive services. Located in some of the most beautiful destinations, they offer an unparalleled experience of sophistication and indulgence.

Guests at Iberostar Grand Collection resorts can expect lavish accommodations, gourmet dining experiences, personalized butler service, and an array of exclusive amenities. The resorts are renowned for their stunning architecture, world-class spas, and impeccable attention to detail. Activities such as golf, yoga, cooking classes, and water sports are tailored to provide a rich and fulfilling experience.

Number of Adult-Only All-Inclusive Royalton Resorts: 3

Locations: Mexico, Dominican Republic, Antigua

Royalton CHIC offers a modern, upscale approach to the adult-only all-inclusive concept. These resorts cater to guests who seek contemporary luxury, innovative amenities, and a vibrant atmosphere. Royalton stands out for its sleek design, state-of-the-art facilities, and a focus on creating a unique and memorable guest experience.

Royalton resorts feature stylish accommodations, world-class dining, and various entertainment options. Guests can enjoy rooftop bars, infinity pools, wellness programs, and themed culinary experiences. The resorts also offer Royalton’s signature “All-In Luxury” concept, which includes premium service, high-tech features in rooms, and an emphasis on quality and detail. Royalton properties are known for their quality offerings, putting the all-inclusive rate on the higher end of luxury price points.

Why Choose an Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort?

Advantages of adult-only resorts

Adult-only resorts are designed to provide a tranquil and sophisticated atmosphere, free from the usual distractions and noise associated with family-friendly resorts. They offer a range of activities and amenities tailored specifically to adults, such as spa treatments, gourmet dining, and sports activities.

These resorts are ideal for couples seeking romance, friends looking for a relaxing retreat, or solo travelers wanting a peaceful escape. The absence of children ensures a more consistent and mature environment, allowing guests to relax and unwind fully.

The unique appeal of all-inclusive packages for adults

All-inclusive packages at adult-only resorts are appealing because they offer a stress-free vacation experience. These packages typically include accommodations, meals, beverages, activities, and entertainment, allowing guests to indulge without worrying about additional costs and surprises. If you’re traveling with a group, it’s also a great way to avoid the headache of splitting costs at the end of the trip.

The all-inclusive format is perfect for adults looking to enjoy unlimited dining and drinking options, engage in various activities, or simply bask in the luxury of having everything taken care of. Moreover, these resorts often provide a higher level of service, with attention to detail and personalized touches that cater to adult preferences and desires.

