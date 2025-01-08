Maridav // Shutterstock

What food is Miami known for? Try the city’s top 10 most-craved dishes

With Miami’s location at the southern tip of the U.S. and its huge Cuban population, it’s no surprise that its food scene is as diverse as it is delicious. Narrowing down what to eat is tricky, with Cuban, Mexican, Caribbean, American, and many more flavors across the city’s menus. Lara Serlin, writing for GetYourGuide, picks out the 10 must-eat foods to seek out when visiting the city, from stone claw crab and Cuban sandwiches to Florida’s famous key lime pie. Explore neighborhoods like Little Havana, or take a food tour to suss out the best spots—and work through this mouthwatering list.

1. Try a Tasty Taco

Ocean Drive might be famous for its cocktails and live bands, but it also has plenty of food. This neighborhood takes its tacos seriously. Almost 60% of Miami’s residents are of Hispanic origin, so the tacos in Miami are usually as authentic as they are over the border.

How to eat the best tacos in Miami

Pair your taco with a mojito and salsa—of the dancing kind—at Mango’s, or check out the other top taquerias in town. You’ll find great taco trucks on Miami Beach and in Downtown Miami too.

2. Savor Some Stone Crab

Stone crabs are a Miami favorite. They’re infused with flavor, so they don’t need more than a simple butter and lime topping. Some locals even eat them on a bed of ice with dips. Every crab is locally sourced to tempt your tastebuds with delectable just-caught freshness.

How to eat the best stone crabs in Miami

South Beach is the perfect spot to find the best crab in the city—and nowhere is more obviously a top choice than Joe’s Stone Crab.

3. Taste a Classic Churrasco

When someone asks, “What food is Miami known for?” churrasco is often the answer. The famous churrasco steak is served with spicy chimichurri sauce. If you need more bite, you can even sprinkle it with a tangy vinaigrette.

How to eat the best Churrasco steak in Miami

Take a food tour around Wynwood to be introduced to the cool district’s best eats, including the mouthwatering churrasco. Or check out the city’s top steakhouses, where it’s bound to be on the menu.

4. Grab a Slice of Key Lime Pie

No need to head to the Florida Keys to enjoy a slice of the state’s official pie. Key limes are renowned for their strong aroma and tart flavor, making the perfect accompaniment to the pie’s whipped cream or baked meringue topping.

Where to find the best Key Lime Pie in Miami

There are plenty of fabulous Key lime pie spots, but the best include Fireman Derek’s Bakery, opened by former firefighter Derek Kaplan and now a local institution.

5. Enjoy Miami’s Hole-Some Donut Scene

Miami’s multicultural heritage has even reinvented the humble donut. You’ll find classic donuts, twists, and glazed concoctions alongside Italian-style donuts and Spanish churros—if Willy Wonka made donuts, you’d find his factory in Miami.

How to eat the best donuts in Miami

Sample Miami’s much-loved Italian-style donuts at Buon Pane Bakery or take a food tour of South Beach’s sweetest spots.

6. Cut Through the Heat With Ice Cream

Ice cream is a must-eat on a steamy Miami day. Gourmet ice cream dens and Cuban parlors are crammed with creative flavors and thrilling garnishes. Don’t expect a mere waffle cone. You’re more likely to be handed a gold-flaked cloud of candyfloss with an ice cream center.

How to eat the best ice cream in Miami

Miami has creameries throughout Little Havana and the Design District, but you’ll find amazing flavors in South Beach, too.

7. Find Out Why Cuban Sandwiches Are All the Rage

No Little Havana dish is as celebrated as the famous Cubana, and a Little Havana food tour is a great way to try the best of the best. This gourmet sandwich is served on sweet Cuban bread with heaps of roast pork and ham. Smother it all in Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and sour pickles, and you have the best sandwich you’ll ever taste.

How to eat the best Cubanas in Miami

Little Havana is unsurprisingly the city’s most popular food destination for authentic Cuban sandwiches. Start with a classic Cubana.

Miami’s Caribbean influence is one of the city’s tastiest assets. Tostones are fried green plantains eaten across the Caribbean and Latin America. Beloved as a side dish across the city, you can top your tostones with salsa, mayo, aioli, and much more!

8. Go Caribbean with Tostones

Where to eat the most authentic tostones in Miami

Head for Mofongo Restaurant Calle 8 in Little Havana for the most authentic tostones in the city, or Quillami, which uses tostones as a taco base.

9. Enjoy an Iconic Miami Burger

A traditional Miami burger isn’t smothered in heavy sauce or gourmet toppings, but don’t assume that makes it boring. The city is all about its meat. If you have the tastiest patty in the city, why disguise it with sauces? Restaurants rely on their proprietary beef blends to produce a spectacular dish. Plus, you can order your burger rare, which isn’t possible in many countries.

How to eat the best burger in Miami

When it comes to burgers, you’re pretty spoiled for choice in MIA. From classic all-American fare at Hard Rock at Biscayne Marketplace to legendary late-night joints like Big Pink in Miami Beach, and specials at the United States Burger Service in Little River Business District, it’s all good.

10. Have a Slice of Cuban Pizza

Cuban pizza is one of the foods you can only find in Miami, and it’s comfort food at its very best. It’s created with chewier dough, sweeter sauce, and a thicker base. Add toppings like pineapples and fresh lobster, and be thrilled by a bite of Miami’s best comfort food.

How to eat the best Cuban Pizza in Miami

Bayside Marketplace is the perfect spot for Cuban Pizza, like at Kuba Cabana, but you’ll find it in Little Havana and at Cuban spots across the city.

FAQs

What are the must-try traditional dishes in Miami?

Miami’s most iconic dish is, arguably, churrasco—a grilled steak smothered in chimichurri sauce. The city also has its own interpretation of the Portuguese pork dish, chicharron. Ensure you taste an authentic Cuban sandwich while in the area. This is one of the many contributions Cuban immigrants have brought to Florida.

What are the best food tours in Miami?

You can taste the most authentic Cuban cuisine outside of Cuba on a Little Havana food tour. The community has laid down its roots in this vibrant neighborhood, offering avenues of bustling restaurants. South Beach offers a wholly different food experience. You’ll taste all of Miami’s favorite dishes, including Florida’s beloved stone crab.

What are the top local food markets in Miami to visit?

South Beach’s Lincoln Road Farmer’s Market sells artisanal bread, homemade treats, and flowers. If you’re looking for variety, The Coconut Grove Farmer’s Market offers it in spades. You’ll find vegan ice cream treats, raw bars, and a hundred other hipster favorites. That said, Legion Park Market rules them all. It covers the full length of Legion Park all the way from Biscayne Boulevard to the bay.

What is the best time of year to visit Miami for food lovers?

The Annual SoFlo Festival falls in April—the perfect month to visit. The high-season crowds return home in March, and the weather is inviting. Miami’s Seafood Festival falls in early November if you’re more interested in seafood than steaks. There is still plenty to do in Miami in summer.

How much should I budget for food in Miami?

Tourists spend an average of $41 on meals each day, but you can certainly experience the city on a budget. Coral Gables always has affordable meals on offer, as do Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Little Havana.

This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.