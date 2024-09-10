Idaho is the 8th happiest state – Show after the Show

Join Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz for the Show after the Show. It is a podcast-type show talking about what's trending. Watch now!

This week they discuss:

Lewis – The trending ghoul from Target. He's in the studio.

Country Music Awards Nominations – Did Beyoncé get snubbed?

States ranked on happiness scale. Idaho is 8th happiest state. Hawaii tops the list.

What makes you smile? Call 208-534-9957 to let us know.

More.

