Idaho is the 8th happiest state – Show after the Show

By
today at 10:40 AM
Published 10:51 AM

Join Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz for the Show after the Show. It is a podcast-type show talking about what's trending. Watch now!

This week they discuss:

  • Lewis – The trending ghoul from Target. He's in the studio.
  • Country Music Awards Nominations – Did Beyoncé get snubbed?
  • States ranked on happiness scale. Idaho is 8th happiest state. Hawaii tops the list.
  • What makes you smile? Call 208-534-9957 to let us know.
  • More.

Don't forget to Celebrate with 8! Local News 8 in the Morning likes to gives birthday and anniversary shout outs, plus accomplishments worth celebrating. Email your name, photo, occasion and date to celebratewith8@localnews8.com to get on TV.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

