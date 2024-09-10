Idaho is the 8th happiest state – Show after the Show
Join Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz for the Show after the Show. It is a podcast-type show talking about what's trending. Watch now!
This week they discuss:
- Lewis – The trending ghoul from Target. He's in the studio.
- Country Music Awards Nominations – Did Beyoncé get snubbed?
- States ranked on happiness scale. Idaho is 8th happiest state. Hawaii tops the list.
- What makes you smile? Call 208-534-9957 to let us know.
- More.
Don't forget to Celebrate with 8! Local News 8 in the Morning likes to gives birthday and anniversary shout outs, plus accomplishments worth celebrating. Email your name, photo, occasion and date to celebratewith8@localnews8.com to get on TV.