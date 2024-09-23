New Rexburg restaurant responding to hate with humor – Show after the Show
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's going online and in your hometown in the Show after the Show.
Here's what made the cut today:
- Sparks BBQ is opening up a storefront in Rexburg (taking over the old JB's restaurant building). Someone left a snarky comment, so they decided to respond with some humor. It's called 'marketing done right.'
- Tow truck pizza delivery. Need a pizza? How about a tow? Why not both?
- It's National Red Head Appreciation Day! Show your red-headed friend some love.
Check out the Show after the Show! It is a podcast-style show.