New Rexburg restaurant responding to hate with humor – Show after the Show

today at 9:58 AM
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's going online and in your hometown in the Show after the Show.

Here's what made the cut today:

  • Sparks BBQ is opening up a storefront in Rexburg (taking over the old JB's restaurant building). Someone left a snarky comment, so they decided to respond with some humor. It's called 'marketing done right.'
  • Tow truck pizza delivery. Need a pizza? How about a tow? Why not both?
  • It's National Red Head Appreciation Day! Show your red-headed friend some love.

Check out the Show after the Show! It is a podcast-style show.

Jeff Roper is a member of the First Alert Team.

Kailey Galaviz is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

