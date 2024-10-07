Skip to Content
Dinosaur tracks found in Colorado – Show after the Show

By , ,
today at 9:58 AM
Published 10:05 AM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz bring you the Show after the Show, a podcast-style episode where they talk about what's trending. Today includes:

  • Dinosaur tracks found in Colorado. No, they are not recent, they are fossils.
  • Christmas decor is in full swing. You better have that fall decor out and ready!
  • What do we need around here? Call us 208-534-9957. Doy ou agree with the list we came up with?
  • More.

Join the conversation in the comments below!

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

