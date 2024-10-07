Dinosaur tracks found in Colorado – Show after the Show

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz bring you the Show after the Show, a podcast-style episode where they talk about what's trending. Today includes:

Dinosaur tracks found in Colorado. No, they are not recent, they are fossils.

Christmas decor is in full swing. You better have that fall decor out and ready!

What do we need around here? Call us 208-534-9957. Doy ou agree with the list we came up with?

