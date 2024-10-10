Skip to Content
Idaho is the #1 state that no one wants to leave – Show after the Show

today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:27 AM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz sit down for the Show after the Show, a podcast-type of show. Today's topics include:

  • A recent study by Rocket Moving found that Idaho is the #1 state people do not want to leave.
  • The average person asks, 'What Did You Say?' over 1,000 times per year according to Talker Research.
  • Taylor Swift donates millions of dollars to help hurricane victims.
  • More.

Are you into gadgets like Jeff is? Call us and tell us the coolest gadget you have or found (208) 534-9957.

