Idaho is the #1 state that no one wants to leave – Show after the Show
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz sit down for the Show after the Show, a podcast-type of show. Today's topics include:
- A recent study by Rocket Moving found that Idaho is the #1 state people do not want to leave.
- The average person asks, 'What Did You Say?' over 1,000 times per year according to Talker Research.
- Taylor Swift donates millions of dollars to help hurricane victims.
- More.
Are you into gadgets like Jeff is? Call us and tell us the coolest gadget you have or found (208) 534-9957.