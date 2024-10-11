Firth outlasts North Fremont in Overtime

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – This 3A match-up got off to a slow start, it was 8 to 8 after 4 quarters of play.

We needed overtime to find a winner, and both teams would punch in scores in the overtime frame.

However, it was Firth who scored in OT, and then punched in the ensuing 2-point conversion. North Fremont would score one themselves, but could not convert their 2-point try, and Firth came away with the win.

The final score from Firth, 16 to 14, the Cougars improve to 5 and 2 on the year, and the Huskies drop their second straight game, falling to 4 and 2 on the season.