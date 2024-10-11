Skip to Content
Videos

Firth outlasts North Fremont in Overtime

By
October 11, 2024 11:48 PM
Published 11:51 PM

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – This 3A match-up got off to a slow start, it was 8 to 8 after 4 quarters of play.

We needed overtime to find a winner, and both teams would punch in scores in the overtime frame.

However, it was Firth who scored in OT, and then punched in the ensuing 2-point conversion. North Fremont would score one themselves, but could not convert their 2-point try, and Firth came away with the win.

The final score from Firth, 16 to 14, the Cougars improve to 5 and 2 on the year, and the Huskies drop their second straight game, falling to 4 and 2 on the season.

Article Topic Follows: Videos

Jump to comments ↓

William Syslo

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content