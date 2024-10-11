Sugar-Salem takes down South Fremont in week 7

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – It was Senior Night at South Fremont High School for this 4A match-up between the Diggers and the Cougars.

On the very first play from scrimmage for Sugar-Salem's offense, Jackson Gardner aired one out deep down-field to Ace Clark for a near 60-yard gain.

That opening drive would result in 7 points for Sugar-Salem, as Dawson McInelly hauled in a receiving touchdown to cap it off.

South Fremont would respond in the form of a Bryce Johnson to Creed Crapo connection, but a failed 2-point conversion kept the score at 7 to 6 in favor of Sugar-Salem.

The Diggers would drive down the field again, and Dawson McInelly ran one into the end zone, and after the PAT it was 14 to 6.

The Cougars could not keep up in this one, and Sugar-Salem collects a commanding win by a score of 56 to 12.