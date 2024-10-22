Fall is falling, and so is Jeff Roper – Show after the Show
The Show after the Show is a podcast-style format where Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's going on. Today includes:
- Fall is falling, and so if Jeff. (He is okay!)
- Trump handing out McDonald's fries over the weekend.
- Driver attempts insurance fraud by backing into another vehicle making it appear as though he got rear-ended.
- More.
We want to hear from you: What is the best halloween candy? Call 208-534-9957 to tell us and why.