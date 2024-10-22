Skip to Content
Fall is falling, and so is Jeff Roper – Show after the Show

By ,
today at 10:47 AM
Published 10:54 AM

The Show after the Show is a podcast-style format where Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's going on. Today includes:

  • Fall is falling, and so if Jeff. (He is okay!)
  • Trump handing out McDonald's fries over the weekend.
  • Driver attempts insurance fraud by backing into another vehicle making it appear as though he got rear-ended.
  • More.

We want to hear from you: What is the best halloween candy? Call 208-534-9957 to tell us and why.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

