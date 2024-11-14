Odd things people find attractive – Show after the Show
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending today.
Topics include:
- Odd things people find attractive: When a man or woman builds a fire, when someone remembers tiny details, etc.
- Special guest makes first-time appearance on the Show after the Show. You may recognize him.
- What questions do you have for us? Call us 208-534-9957. Be nice, don't be weird.
- More.
The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!