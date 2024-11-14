Skip to Content
Odd things people find attractive – Show after the Show

By
New
today at 10:47 AM
Published 1:12 PM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending today.

Topics include:

  • Odd things people find attractive: When a man or woman builds a fire, when someone remembers tiny details, etc.
  • Special guest makes first-time appearance on the Show after the Show. You may recognize him.
  • What questions do you have for us? Call us 208-534-9957. Be nice, don't be weird.
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

